Frustrated by ill-prepared evacuation plan, anxious Afghans rush airport gates

Jane Ferguson:

You have seen from some of those images there, Judy, that it's almost a combat zone that people have to navigate.

And by people, I mean men, women, children completely unarmed. They have to, first of all, go from their homes towards the airport, which includes many Taliban checkpoints. And we know that, at this stage, the Taliban are looking for certain people. They're hunting down certain former service members and people within the government.

Then, if they get to anywhere near the perimeter of the airport, typically, most people eventually have to abandon cars and go on foot. And that's where they start to have Taliban beating them with sticks and whips or firing guns in the air.

And once — if they manage to navigate that, then they get into an absolute crush, where you're seeing crowds of people, as you saw in some of those images, rushing towards gates. And, of course, this is not a gate that can ever be left open because of the incredibly chaotic nature of the very anxious crowd.

I have been with soldiers who are trying to man those gates for several days now. And they can't — they can't — often, they have to close them for hours, because they can't open the door because there's a huge crowd of people rushing towards them and trying to basically overrun and — overrun them and rush into the airport, which makes it impossible for them to process people, which makes it impossible for people to get in.

This keeps happening. And that has slowed the process down so much. So, yes, it is possible to get in to the airport, but it's very — it's a tiny, tiny minority whenever you're standing on a wall looking out over those who are not getting in.

And it's worth pointing out as well that what's really causing these chokes is panic. It's people rushing all at once. And when you're standing in the street seeing this and seeing soldiers having to hold them back with everything from stun bombs to huge riot shields, you realize that it is very much so the last-minute nature of what is going on that has — that has sort of caused this panic.

People are very much so afraid of being left behind.