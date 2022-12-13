FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on battery of fraud charges

John Yang:

Meanwhile, the SEC and Justice Department said today others could be charged in the case.

The charges against Bankman-Fried add to the growing skepticism around cryptocurrencies. In his statement today, the SEC chairman said it should be a wakeup call to all crypto platforms.

Roben Farzad is host of public radio's "Full Disclosure."

Roben, Bankman-Fried said that this is not anything intentional, that this was due to his lack of oversight. But when you look at the charges that were brought today, is the gist of these charges that this was a fraud from the get-go?

Roben Farzad, Host, "Full Disclosure": Yes, John, it's so hard to square with his persona, if there's a shadow persona bifurcation here.

You had what we in the industry called the kind of charismatic megafauna of Sam Bankman-Fried. This is a person who would return your direct messages on Twitter. This is the person who, in the intense fire of the company falling apart and this big scandal over the past month, does an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times and various other people and makes himself accessible and vulnerable and is — he's dressed in shorts and pulls up his tube socks and everything.

You can't really squared away with this idea of a kind of a twirling moustache villain who secreted billions of dollars from investors and had a personal slush fund and an ex-girlfriend running the hedge fund and a charmed life in the Bahamas.

It's still a head-scratcher for all of us.