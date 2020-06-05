Garcetti: Eliminating police would be the wrong response to misconduct

Mayor Eric Garcetti:

Well, that's part of being a leader. I don't think I have been in office a day when somebody either from this direction or that direction doesn't want me to step down.

But I think we're called to these moments to define with action and not with words what we do. I'm very proud of the things we have done in this city, whether it's together raising a minimum wage, making college free, making sure that we can have a system that invents in young people who are most at risk in our communities.

This is a moment where we either will meet the moment or we will miss the moment. I don't intend to miss the moment. I know that this is excruciatingly difficult work. It's excruciatingly difficult to be a protester calling for justice through the rage, to be a police officer exercising restraint and to be a guardian on the line.

To be a police chief right now, there is nothing you can do right. But I do believe there are actions we can take that, in the face of criticism, 20 years from now, when we look back, say changed the paradigm, opened the door, built a more just society.

These are the birth pangs of finally birthing a true racial — multiracial democracy in America. And there are things you can do. If you're a mayor out there, do the eight things that will reduce police killings by 72 percent statistically. We have done all eight. And we pledge to do a number more.

Help police officers have the mental health care. Compensate them well enough to make sure you're getting the people that you want. Demand that there's accountability, and engage in not just the criminal justice system, but so much more, because structural racism lives in the heart of so many people in America. We have to own that.

And we have to say too that it manifests not just in the criminal justice system, but we have to say that it manifests in our health care system, our jobs and economy, in our education.

And it is time for us finally to seize this moment, to make sure George Floyd didn't die in vain, that Breonna Taylor, whose birthday is today, that we learn the lessons that people should not die because of the color of their skin, and that we must find a common humanity between us all, whether it's a police officer and somebody who pays their salary, whether it's a young person of a different color, or whether it's people who live in different parts of this country.

It is time for us to finally heal America.