Gen. John Hyten ‘did something incredibly wrong to me,’ says Col. Kathryn Spletstoser

Kathryn Spletstoser:

Well, I would say, in June, something more serious happened.

In June in Washington, D.C. — and we made a lot of trips to D.C. — this was another time where we were actually going over some work for the next day to prepare for some engagements in D.C. And he asked me to stay and go over some work.

And in that — and it was in his hotel suite, and it was after the duty hour, but it wasn't very late. And he stood over my shoulder. He grabbed my breasts and turned me around and started kissing me passionately.

And I pushed him off. I said: "This is not going to happen. Like, what are you doing?" And he said: "I just wanted to see how that felt. I thought you would like it." And I'm like: "I didn't like it. Why would you think that?" And he's like: "Well, I thought you liked me." And I was like: "Sir, I do like you, but not like that." And he is like: "Well, why not?" I'm like: "You're married, you're my boss and you're not my type."

And so he asked, like, what my type was. And I said: "Someone not married, someone not my boss, and I prefer men of color."

And he made a snarky remark about that's why myself and his former aide got along so well, because he was an African-American guy.

We proceeded to have a conversation that was very argumentative. He got upset. He actually sat down on the couch and actually started crying.

And I was very confused and shocked at that. He's a very emotional guy. But now I'm sort of in a position where he did something incredibly wrong to me, and I don't really know what to do. But I got really upset and really angry and mad.