George Floyd biography explores the systemic racism that contributed to his death

Fred de Sam Lazaro
Sam Lane
Wednesday marks the second anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis. His death touched off protests and a global movement for racial justice. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on a new book, "His Name Is George Floyd," which examines Floyd’s life and America’s ongoing struggle with systemic racism.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
