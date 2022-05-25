George Floyd biography explores the systemic racism that contributed to his death

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis. His death touched off protests and a global movement for racial justice. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on a new book, "His Name Is George Floyd," which examines Floyd’s life and America’s ongoing struggle with systemic racism.

