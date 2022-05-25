How Biden’s executive order will impact policing practices

Leave your feedback
Two years after George Floyd's death, President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at overhauling policing practices. Among other actions, it revises use-of-force policies for federal law enforcement agencies and creates a national registry of officer misconduct. Christy Lopez, of the Georgetown University Law Center, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
