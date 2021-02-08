George Shultz sealed a lasting legacy by helping to bring down the Iron Curtain

Nick Schifrin:

Shultz's friends say he embodied the Greatest Generation. He began his public service as a Marine in the Pacific during World War II. And he became the most versatile of aides, on President Eisenhower's Council of Economic Advisers in the 1950s, President Nixon's labor secretary in the late '60's, where he helped lead desegregation, then Nixon's director of the Office of Management and Budget, and then Treasury secretary, one of only two American officials to have ever held four Cabinet-level positions.

Throughout, his friends say he lived by a code: Trust is the coin of the realm. That's the phrase he highlighted in December in The Washington Post to celebrate his 100th birthday.

And Shultz used that trust with Congress during the Iran-Contra affair. In the '80s, the U.S. sold weapons to Iran to help fight then American partner Saddam Hussein of Iraq, in an effort to release American hostages held in Lebanon. The proceeds of those sales were funneled to right-wing rebels in Central America.

After initial denials, Reagan admitted it.