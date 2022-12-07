Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

German police arrest dozens of far-right extremists attempting a coup

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

More than two dozen people suspected of plotting an armed coup have been arrested in raids carried out across Germany. The suspects are linked to a far-right extremist group and had allegedly begun preparations to carry out a plot that included storming the capitol and executing the chancellor. Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as PBS NewsHour's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch