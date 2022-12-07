German police arrest dozens of far-right extremists attempting a coup

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Amna Nawaz
More than two dozen people suspected of plotting an armed coup have been arrested in raids carried out across Germany. The suspects are linked to a far-right extremist group and had allegedly begun preparations to carry out a plot that included storming the capitol and executing the chancellor. Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
