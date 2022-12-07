Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Georgia's incumbent senator defends his seat against his Trump-backed challenger, giving Democrats a larger majority in the U.S. Senate. Then, the Supreme Court hears a case that could give state legislatures nearly unchecked power to change voting rules. Plus, Lithuania's prime minister discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the West's involvement in the conflict.
