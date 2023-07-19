Germany’s role as economic powerhouse at tipping point amid recession

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant
Morgan Till
Morgan Till
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Leave your feedback
Germany's economy was the envy of Europe for many of the 30-plus years since reunification. But now the country is officially in recession and its people, used to decades of prosperity, are now losing confidence. Much of its current troubles have been caused by the war in Ukraine as Germany has turned its back on Russia, its former trading partner. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.
Malcolm Brabant has been a special correspondent for the PBS Newshour since 2015.
Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Support Provided By:
Learn more