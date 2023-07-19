Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, IRS whistleblowers testify before Congress claiming the Justice Department slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden. Reporting highlights former President Trump's plans to expand executive power and limit judicial independence if reelected. Plus, Judy Woodruff hears from Iowa voters about the role of politics in their lives and their hopes for overcoming divisions.
