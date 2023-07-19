July 19, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, IRS whistleblowers testify before Congress claiming the Justice Department slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden. Reporting highlights former President Trump's plans to expand executive power and limit judicial independence if reelected. Plus, Judy Woodruff hears from Iowa voters about the role of politics in their lives and their hopes for overcoming divisions.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch