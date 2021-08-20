Gerson and Capehart on Afghanistan, school mask mandates

Jonathan Capehart:

It seems as though the president and his team are trying to do a better job of explaining and also a better job of explaining and handling the situation in Kabul than they did in the opening hours of this.

It is horrifying to see people so desperate that they would hang on to a roaring Air Force jet down the runway. The video I woke up to this morning of I guess it was a Marine pulling a baby out of the crowd and over the barbed wire, heart-wrenching.

But I think what we saw on Monday with the president's speech, what we saw today in the East Room with the president's remarks and taking questions from the press is a president who is resolute in the decision that he made, the horrifying images and the news that we keep getting notwithstanding.

And when I look at the president and listen to him, two things come to mind. One is, he is where the American — unfortunately, he is where the American public is and has been for years, which is, they have long wanted the United States out of Iraq, despite polling…