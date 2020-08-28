‘Give us some type of help,’ beg Louisianans hit by hurricane and pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

The remnants of Hurricane Laura made their way east today. The weather system was downgraded to a tropical depression, but it still is dropping heavy rains and spawning tornadoes across the South. At least 14 people have been killed.

Residents are starting the business of recovery, but it's a daunting road ahead. Power could be out for days or weeks for many.

Our senior producer Adam Raney is on the ground in Louisiana with this report.