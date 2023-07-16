Global food security concerns reignite as clock ticks down on Ukraine grain deal

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
The wartime agreement allowing Ukrainian grain shipments through Russia's blockade was hailed as a "beacon of hope" and has helped keep food prices stable around the world since last summer. But it's set to expire Monday and Russia is threatening to pull out of it, raising new fears about global food security. Susannah Savage, agriculture reporter for POLITICO Europe, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
