News Wrap: Triple-digit temperatures scorch Southern California

In our news wrap Sunday, extreme heat and wildfires are plaguing parts of the West while flash flooding swept through a county in the East, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu left the hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell, Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win the men’s singles championship at Wimbledon, and actress and singer Jane Birkin died at age 76.
