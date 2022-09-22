Global leaders pledge billions to combat infectious diseases after COVID causes setbacks

Dr. Alok Patel

Alongside the United Nations General Assembly this week, a push for the fight against infectious diseases. Most countries signed on, but the U.K. is a holdout. As special correspondent Dr. Alok Patel reports, with governments’ budgets tightening, there is concern that life saving programs might have to be scaled back. This story was produced in partnership with the Global Health Reporting Center.

Caleb Hellerman is a reporter, writer and filmmaker who has a fascination with terrifying diseases. He has produced a number of award-winning programs at ABC News and CNN, and was supervising producer of the CNN Medical Unit. He lives in Atlanta where he writes about science and medicine and runs Curiosity Lane, a documentary and online media production company.

