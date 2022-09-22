Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, Congress enters its final push to approve contentious legislation ahead of the midterms. Puerto Rico's inability to quickly restore power after Hurricane Fiona exposes the fragility of the island's energy grid despite large-scale investments. Plus, global leaders pledge billions to combat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria after the COVID pandemic causes major setbacks.
