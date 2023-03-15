Global markets tumble as Credit Suisse acknowledges signs of instability

William Brangham:

So, does the turmoil in the markets mean that the banking sector hasn't escaped this recent turbulence?

For a better understanding, we turn to Peter Conti-Brown. He is co-director of the Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation at the University of Pennsylvania.

Peter, thank you so much for being here.

This was a yo-yo of a day on the markets, seemingly people spooked by what's happening with Credit Suisse. But help me understand something. The Fed earlier this week made this massive intervention to calm the waters, but the waters do not seem to have calmed. What is going on here?

Peter Conti-Brown, University of Pennsylvania: We have different parts of the pond, so to speak.

The — there is no doubt that the waters for investors in banks is very choppy. And this matters for banks because, as their values plummet, all kinds of other financial consequences can arise as well.

What the Fed did was focus in more in a different part, which is, what about those banks that are at the very brink of destruction or even past it? And that's where the Fed was seeking to intervene. And that's what makes this a banking crisis, is that we have had banks, very large ones, that have failed.

We have banks, very large ones, that have come near to failure. And the question now for us to ponder is, does the choppy markets for shareholders mean that we have a lot more of those banks that are teetering on that edge, where the Fed has sought to intervene?