March 15, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, global markets tumble as a large Swiss bank acknowledges signs of instability in the wake of two U.S. bank failures. A federal judge hears a case that could overturn the FDA's approval of abortion pills. Plus, the contentious fight over LGBTQ rights in Tennessee threatens access to HIV care.

