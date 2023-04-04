Global Seed Vault becomes more important than ever as climate change threatens crops

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
When you think of fresh produce and fields of grain, the Arctic may not spring to mind. But just 800 miles from the North Pole, the Global Seed Vault holds emergency stockpiles of most of the world's crops. It provides scientists with the tools they need to breed plants able to cope with a changing world. Special correspondent John Beaver visited the vault to learn more about the future of food.
