Gloria Estefan encourages fans to ‘Put On Your Mask’

Gloria Estefan:

Well, I feel strongly about it, but I'm still not going to share the view, only because I have friends on both sides of the aisle.

And it's kind of sad that there's only two sides of the aisle. I don't think that my own personal political views, just because I'm a singer and somebody likes my music, that I should try to convince them otherwise.

I think that everyone has to look at what's happening. We all have eyes. We all these — well, brains. And I love this country. And I believe very much in its freedoms.

And it pains me, it really hurts me to see what we're all going through here, because it's so unnecessary. I haven't been able to hug my family members for five months. I mean, it's like — it hurts.

But we got to do whatever we got to do to make the world safer for our kids, for my grandson, you know? But I stayed away from politics in my song, because I was a victim of politics. We lost our country, Cuba.

My dad gave up his life for both countries, for Cuba and for the U.S. when he went to Vietnam. He was in Bay of Pigs. He was in the U.S. Army. So, to me, music was an escape from those kinds of things. That's why I have stayed away from politics in my music.