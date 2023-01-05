GOP divide leaves House without speaker for third day as McCarthy again falls short

Lisa Desjardins:

I just jogged up the stairs from the closed-door meeting happening to try and figure this all out.

Think of it this way. This is a tale of two sessions, first, session number one, what's going on behind closed doors. And I can report at this moment that's actually seeming to look better and better for Kevin McCarthy. I spoke to one of his closest allies coming up the stairs. He said he's as optimistic as he ever been.

They are putting pen to paper to lay out a series of rules changes that they think will bring on board maybe six, maybe even a dozen of the holdouts. And some of those holdouts are meeting with them and indicate, yes, they want to get there. So that's this situation behind closed doors.

The other session, however, is the session that we're watching on the House floor. And the basic math tells you that they need far more than those holdouts that they think they can get with this potential deal tonight. And it's not clear that they can get them.

I think, in fact, there are more never-Kevins than there were before. The Congress is terrible at math. And I think we still don't quite see the endgame here. But one other thing I want to raise, there are some outside factors at play here as well.

Groups like, for example, the Club for Growth, which is a conservative fiscal group, they made a deal last night with a conservative PAC associated with Kevin McCarthy. Let me show you their press release that came out about. This is something that is highly unusual, but we have a key agreement in support of Kevin McCarthy.

They helped get elected some of the members of this House, the more conservative members. That deal is that that McCarthy-aligned super PAC would stay out of some House Republican races. Basically, that would help the more conservative groups.

And one other thing I'm hearing from some of these conservative McCarthy allies, Geoff, that's interesting, they say they are getting calls from their constituents that tell them that they don't want Kevin McCarthy. They're getting pressure the other way from their grassroots.