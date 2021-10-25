GOP lawmakers were ‘intimately involved’ in Jan. 6 protest planning, new report shows

Yamiche Alcindor:

The "Rolling Stone" article cites anonymous organizers who claim they coordinated with White House officials and Republican lawmakers multiple times in the weeks leading up to January 6.

I'm joined now by the author, Hunter Walker.

Thanks so thanks so much, Hunter, for being here.

Now, you were at the Capitol on January 6. You also talked to two of these individuals who were involved in planning the events that happened on January 6. What was the most important thing you learned about the former president, former President Trump's — his effort to try to overturn the election that he lost, as well as his possible involvement in January 6, after talking to these individuals?