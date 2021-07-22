GOP Sen. Capito on funding infrastructure, raising debt ceiling and increasing taxes

Judy Woodruff:

A bipartisan group of senators is still negotiating the details of an infrastructure bill, after a procedural vote to start debate failed yesterday. They say they're making progress and hope to have the details by early next week.

The biggest sticking point in negotiations remains how to pay for it. The $1.2 trillion framework includes about $600 billion in new spending. That money would go towards public projects, like shoring up roads and bridges, expanding broadband, and investing in electric vehicles. Democrats are also planning a separate $3.5 trillion spending bill.

For more on where infrastructure stands, I'm joined by Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. She led a separate bipartisan effort on infrastructure last month.

And, Senator, welcome back to the "NewsHour." We appreciate your joining us.

So, we know you're not part of this group that is negotiating the current plan, but is it your sense that there will be an agreement in coming days that both parties can sign on to?