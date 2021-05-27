Gov. Murphy on NJ’s ‘very strong’ position to fully reopen schools by fall

Judy Woodruff:

Rules for how to stay safe are changing quickly, as COVID vaccination rates increase nationwide.

New Jersey was once among the hardest-hit states, but infections are now low, just 350-plus new cases reported yesterday.

Governor Phil Murphy announced that many indoor masking requirements in public places will be lifted this Memorial Day weekend. The state also expects schools to fully reopen in the fall, with very limited virtual learning.

And Governor Murphy joins me now.

Governor, very good to have you with us again.

So, tell us first, overall, how is the state of New Jersey doing in the battle against COVID?