Government eyes more coal regulations as black lung cases sharply rise among miners

Amna Nawaz
Matt Loffman
One in five coal miners in central Appalachia with at least 25 years of experience has black lung disease. It is caused by inhaling toxic dust in and around mines and the most severe form is at its highest rate in decades. In June, the federal agency charged with overseeing miners' health and safety proposed cutting the exposure limit to hazardous silica dust in half. William Brangham reports.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
