August 9, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden issues an executive order limiting American investments in the Chinese tech sector. New details emerge about former President Trump's plan to employ fake electors to subvert his 2020 loss. Plus, black lung disease rises sharply among miners amid aggressive new coal extraction techniques and pushback against regulation by the industry.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch