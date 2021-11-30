Government shutdown, Build Back Better bill, bigotry and other issues at stake in Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

OK, short version here, we are back again at a crisis point, but, this time, it does feel like off-ramps are being built.

Let me talk to you about the longer version, what I mean here. Let's look at a graphic. Now, what — the first deadline is — you're talking about is government funding running out on Friday. What's going on with that now? Talks are under way. And I can report there is a likely deal to extend a temporary funding bill into mid-January, maybe early February.

They're just working out that date. We expect action that as soon as tomorrow. The other deadline, the debt ceiling, that could hit middle or late December. Depends on a little bit what they do with some Highway Trust Fund money, what's going on with that.

Here's something we haven't seen in a while. Senators Schumer and McConnell, the two leaders of their party, are talking quietly. They are saying they are making progress. This is a change from McConnell's very defiant stance just a few months ago, when he said Republicans would not help raise the debt ceiling. He is not saying that now.

So there is hope that there could be a deal and we could get through this crisis with a lot less stress than last time.