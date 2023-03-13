Government takes steps to shore up confidence after collapse of two banks sparks fears

Paul Solman:

So, yesterday, the government extended its promise to all depositors, insured or not.

Now, a bit of basic context. Banks take deposits, on which they pay interest, and then lend out the money at a higher rate. But depositors can now withdraw their money in a heartbeat, while the loans can't be recalled or sold off that quickly.

Until yesterday, depositors at Silicon Valley and every other bank in America had their deposits insured, but only up to $250,000 per person in most cases. Problem was, almost half of all U.S. bank accounts are greater than $250,000, and thus uninsured.

In SVB, uninsured money was almost 98 percent of all deposits. That works so long as depositors believe the bank has enough cash in the vault. And the banks are forced by regulators to keep a cushion of reserves, in supposedly super safe U.S. Treasury bonds.

But, as interest rates have soared, those bonds have lost value, and, therefore, banks don't have the cushion they once did. What happened last week is that depositors like billionaire investor Peter Thiel pulled their companies money out of SVB, which triggered a bank run not unlike during the financial crisis or the Great Depression, frightened depositors determined to take their money and run.

Which is why Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chief Jay Powell and the FDIC announced yesterday that the government will now reimburse the uninsured depositors, to reassure the likes of you and me and prevent a nationwide run.

That came as a big relief to people like Lindsey Michaelides. And the government also threw a lifeline to customers of Signature Bank, which regulators shut down over the weekend. But some customers remained skeptical.