Graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang on bringing ‘American Born Chinese’ to TV

John Yang
Harry Zahn
Michael Boulter
Juliet Fuisz
The new Disney Plus series “American Born Chinese” is not a typical coming-of-age story. The series, which follows teenager Jin Wang and features this year's Academy Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, is loosely based on the groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name. For our Weekend Spotlight, John Yang speaks with Gene Luen Yang, the author of that book and one of the show's executive producers.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
