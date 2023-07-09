July 9, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, how some Americans are paying each other’s medical bills through health care sharing plans, an unregulated alternative to traditional insurance. Then, the challenges the U.S. military faces as it adopts artificial intelligence on the battlefield. Plus, a conversation with the author of “American Born Chinese” on turning his acclaimed graphic novel into a TV series.

