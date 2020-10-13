Grassley: Barrett has been ‘very transparent’ in answering questions

Sen. Chuck Grassley:

Well, she made very clear that there's no basis for the president to assume anything about her, because they never had any discussion whatsoever with either the president of the United States or anybody connected with the president of the United States about how she might rule in the future.

And then she has her reputation as three years on the Circuit Court of Appeals. And she also has what she has told us, that she goes to the court with no agenda.

And I — as a farmer, let me explain it this way. I think she's made very clear that she's going to look at the facts of the case and the law, and apply — and just apply those things in making a decision.

And I think she's shown that three years on the Circuit Court of Appeals. So, I don't think there's any basis for anybody, Republican or Democrat, to have any reason from the hearings or anything from her three years on the Circuit Court that she isn't anything but a person that's a strict constructionist, in other words, leaving her own personal views out of a decision, and looking at the law and the facts.