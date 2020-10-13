On Day 2 of her confirmation hearing, Barrett sidesteps politically charged questions

Amy Coney Barrett:

I have tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health, but you can't keep yourself walled off from everything. And I'm aware of a lot of the caricatures that are floating around.

So, I think what I would like to say in response to that question is that, look, I have made distinct choices. I have decided to pursue a career and have a large family. I have a multiracial family. Our faith is important to us.

All of those things are true, but they are my choices. And in my personal interactions with people, I mean, I have a life brimming with people who have made different choices. And I have never tried in my personal life to impose my choices on them.