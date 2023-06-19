Greek coast guard questioned over response to deadly sinking of migrant vessel

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Irvine
Recriminations, mourning, and anger persist as the search for hundreds of migrants missing in the waters off Greece continued Monday. Last week's sinking of an over-filled vessel is perhaps the greatest Greek sea disaster since antiquity. John Irvine of Independent Television News reports from Kalamata, Greece.
