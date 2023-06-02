Greenland unveils draft constitution in push for complete independence from Danish control

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

Audio

After six years of work, the world’s biggest island has finally unveiled a draft of its constitution. Greenland gained autonomy from Denmark in 1979, but the former colonial power still has control of the island’s most important affairs. As special correspondent Malcom Brabant reports, Greenlanders are now seeking greater influence in the world, and a future free of Denmark.

Listen to this Segment

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

Malcolm Brabant has been a special correspondent for the PBS Newshour since 2015.

@MalcolmBrabant

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch