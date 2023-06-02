Greenland unveils draft constitution in push for complete independence from Danish control

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
After six years of work, the world’s biggest island has finally unveiled a draft of its constitution. Greenland gained autonomy from Denmark in 1979, but the former colonial power still has control of the island’s most important affairs. As special correspondent Malcom Brabant reports, Greenlanders are now seeking greater influence in the world, and a future free of Denmark.
