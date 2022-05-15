Grief, shock and anger in Buffalo after gunman targets Black community in racist attack

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Leave your feedback
In Buffalo, N.Y., vigils and prayers services were held across the city Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racially motivated shooting rampage at a busy supermarket in a Black neighborhood. Kathleen Belew, author of "Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the role of extremism in the shooting.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: