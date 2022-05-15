Grief, shock and anger in Buffalo after gunman targets Black community in racist attack

In Buffalo, N.Y., vigils and prayers services were held across the city Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racially motivated shooting rampage at a busy supermarket in a Black neighborhood. Kathleen Belew, author of "Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the role of extremism in the shooting.

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

