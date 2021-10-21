Group aims to reintroduce Jaguars — once nearly hunted to extinction — to Argentina

Judy Woodruff:

As world leaders prepare to meet in Glasgow, Scotland, for the upcoming international climate meeting titled COP 26, another related crisis has focused the attention of researchers the world over.

It is the rapid extinction of species all over the globe, possibly as many as one million. In Argentina, efforts are under way to return some key animal species to their natural habitats.

Science correspondent Miles O'Brien takes us to a place where, for the first time in seven decades, jaguars are able to once again roam free.