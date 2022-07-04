Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, at least six were killed and dozens wounded after a gunman targets a July Fourth parade north of Chicago. Then, high gas prices and canceled flights cause headaches for Americans getting away for the holiday weekend. Plus, we examine the rapid transformation of the Supreme Court and what this year's monumental rulings tell us about the new conservative majority.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: