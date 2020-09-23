H.R. McMaster on Trump, trust and threats from Russia and China

Judy Woodruff:

Now to retired Army General H.R. McMaster, President Trump's former national security adviser.

He was still an active-duty three-star general when tapped to replace Michael Flynn after he quit the position shortly after the inauguration amid controversy over his dealings with Russian officials.

McMaster served through a turbulent 2017 and resigned the position early in 2018. He also retired then from the Army after a 38-year career. He's now written a book, "Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World." It is less retrospective of his year-plus in the White House, and more strategic analysis of the world in which America lives now.

General McMaster, welcome back to the "NewsHour." It's so good to have you join us.

Let's talk about a few of America's adversaries.

Russia. We have reported that President Trump is resisting intelligence that the Russians under President Putin are trying to interfere with U.S. elections.

How did you deal with that resistance when you were in the White House?