Hacked Chinese government files gives new insights on the mass detention of ethnic Uighurs

Nick Schifrin
Tommy Walters
The release of a new trove of hacked Chinese police records offers one of the most extensive accounts yet of the mass internment of the mostly Muslim minority Uighurs. Human rights groups have accused China's government of detaining more than a million Uighurs in Xinjiang. The files were leaked to Adrian Zenz, of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, who joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.

Nick Schifrin
Tommy Walters
