Leaked docs give inside view of China’s mass detention camps

Last month, a trove of leaked documents revealed an exceptional inside view of China's mass detention of ethnic minorities in northwest China and its growing complex of internment camps. Hundreds of pages of documents obtained by The New York Times revealed internal speeches from President Xi Jinping, as well as directives from senior officials on how to manage indoctrination camps.

Additional leaked documents were later given to other journalists detailing how in the past three years, Uighur and other Muslim minorities have been detained for ideological transformation and were kept isolated from the outside world.

NewsHour Weekend's Hari Sreenivasan recently spoke about those findings with Austin Ramzy, one of the reporters from The New York Times who first broke the story.