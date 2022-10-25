Haiti asks for international support as criminal gangs there grow stronger

Nick Schifrin:

Violence escalated in July, when new battles raged between rival gangs fighting for territory, including G-Pep and the G9, led by former police officer Jimmy Cherizier, known as Barbecue. They use excavators to raze each others neighborhoods.

In broad daylight, gang members kidnap Haitians from their cars for ransom. They torch government buildings and set court documents on fire. And, in mid-September, gang seized the largest fuel terminal and are holding hostage 70 percent of Haiti's fuel. Barbecue taunted authorities and rallied supporters.

Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, Gang Leader (through translator): It is true that you are going to get through into this oil terminal when we are dead. To the Haitian people, it's true that we need to live as real human beings and for other nations to respect us, man your barricades.