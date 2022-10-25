Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, two weeks ahead of Election Day, Pennsylvania's closely-watched Senate race is neck and neck. We speak to voters about the issues influencing their vote. Hospitals are under strain as they care for high numbers of children infected with respiratory illnesses. Plus, gangs in Haiti grow stronger, spurring the government to ask for international armed forces to keep peace.
