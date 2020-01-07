Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial gets off to a dramatic start

Amna Nawaz:

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct going back decades.

But the New York trial, where jury selection began today, is based on charges brought by two women. Weinstein faces one count of rape and one count of criminal sexual assault. He has maintained his sexual encounters with the women were consensual.

Just hours after the trial began, a separate rape charge was brought against Weinstein in California, one of several criminal charges filed in a complaint there.

Jodi Kantor, along with fellow New York Times reporter Megan Twohey, first broke the Weinstein story more than two years ago, and they co-authored the book "She Said."

Jodi Kantor joins me now from New York.

Jodi, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

A lot of people will think, when there were so many women who came forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, why is this one case based on just the stories of two of those women?