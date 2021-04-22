Has the U.S. set realistic goals to combat climate change? A climate scientist weighs in

Judy Woodruff:

Now let's turn to the ambitions of the climate summit and the very real challenges to President Biden's plans.

Michael Mann is a climate scientist and professor of atmospheric sciences at Penn State University. He is the author of "The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet."

Our continuing coverage of these issues this week is part of the international journalism collaborative called Covering Climate Now.

Michael Mann, welcome "NewsHour."

Let me just start by asking, how ambitious is President Biden's plan that he's laid out, compared to what any country's done before now?