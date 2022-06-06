‘He is a fighter’: Rafael Nadal makes history with his 22nd Grand Slam tennis title

At the age of 36, Rafael Nadal is still making history. He won his 14th French Open championship Sunday and secured his 22nd Grand Slam title after defeating Casper Rudd. Nadal now has the most Grand Slam titles of any male player and he is the oldest man to win a French Open. Gerald Marzorati, who covers tennis for The New Yorker and is the author of “Seeing Serena,”joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.