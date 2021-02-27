Katrina Adams’ journey from the tennis court to the C-suite

Katrina Adams:

Well, you know, I think I'm very fortunate as a, as a tennis player in particular, as an individual sport, you know, you're out there alone. You have to figure things out.

First of all, you've got to be self-motivated to even want to go out and practice every day. You have to have the discipline to do it. You're, you're learning tactical skills, strategic skills. You're building your self-confidence, your self-esteem, all the things that we need in our professional lives as we navigate through this world and so I rely on a lot of that that I've learned not just in my upbringing, but even more so in my competitive days of being in pressure situations and having to make a decision as to what kind of shot I'm going to hit, etc.

It's the same thing that we deal with in business and I think one of the biggest examples of that was, you know, I open up the book reflecting on the Twenty Eighteen Women's US Open final with Osaka and Serena Williams and the moments after the match being on the dais where my words were misconstrued by many people.