Health care workers battle Louisiana’s COVID-19 surge, low vaccination rates

Judy Woodruff:

Let's take an in-depth look now at the human effects of the latest surge in COVID.

Louisiana has the nation's highest per capita infections, driven in large part by the extremely contagious Delta variant. At the same time, Louisiana also has one of the country's lowest vaccination rates.

This week, Governor John Bel Edwards reimposed a statewide mask mandate for all indoor settings.

William Brangham and our team were given special access to one hospital, Baton Rouge General, as staff there try to save lives and to convince more people to get vaccinated.