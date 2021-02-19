Health officials try to rebuild trust of vaccines among Indigenous Americans

Fred De Sam Lazaro:

The effort was run by the Native American Community Clinic, which serves thousands of indigenous people in the area.

Although Native lands are predominantly in very remote settings, the majority of Native peoples in the United States actually lives in cities. This South Minneapolis neighborhood has one of the densest urban Native populations, and there's a concerted effort to vaccinate the elderly.

People like 67-year-old Elsie Budreau, an enrolled member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. She's spent most of her life going back and forth between Minneapolis and the reservation in Northern Minnesota, that is, until the pandemic hit.