Power largely restored in Texas, but millions remain without drinking water

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa:

Well, thank you, first of all, for having me.

And I want to start, as always, with thanking all the health care providers and nurses and everybody else that's taking care of our patients at our hospitals. You're correct.

A couple of nights ago, around 1:00 in the morning, I was notified that the water pressure inside of the water towers that supplies water to the hospital, in addition to our HVAC system that controls the humidity and the temperature of our hospital, was rapidly running out of water.

It was a desperate situation. I was told that, within a few hours, if they could not replenish the water to our water tower, that we would actually have to evacuate the patients out of the hospital.

So, I able to call the city. The city was great, in responding very quickly to send a fire truck to the hospital. They were able — as you mentioned, able to connect the fire hydrant using a hose to the water tower and slowly bring the water up.

The water hydrant, unfortunately, was facing the same issue as the rest of the systems here in Houston, Texas. The water pressure was extremely low. But it was enough to buy us time, so that during the day, we were able to actually purchase several thousands of gallons of water that was delivered to us through trucks to maintain our operations.

And as the temperatures rose and as the water pressures improved, we were able to actually maintain. We are holding steady right now. The issue is no longer the water. The issue is the people coming to our emergency rooms, ours, in addition to other hospitals in this area, because urgent care clinics are shut down.

The main issue right now is our dialysis patients. We're having a historic number of dialysis patients coming to our emergency room seeking treatment, because private dialysis centers have been closed for the entire week.